Didi (Didericka) (Pereboom) Pommer
Didi Pommer passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 at the age of 93. Born in Ede in the Netherlands, she passed away in Munster, Germany. Predeceased by her loving husband Fritz Pommer and six of her siblings. She is survived by her sons Max and Derek, her grandchildren Lola and Otis, her sister Hannie in the Netherlands and several generations of nieces and nephews in the Netherlands, Canada and the USA. Didi taught high school in North Vancouver, Ocean Falls and Ladysmith, and in Germany. She inspired many. She will be remembered.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
