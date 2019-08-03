Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dimitri Alpatoff. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

ALPATOFF, Dimitri It is with great sadness that the family of Dimitri Alpatoff announces his passing away after a brief illness on July 30, 2019 at the age of 91 years old. Dimitri will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Galina (Miroshnichenko) Alpatoff; sons, George Alpatoff, Michael Alpatoff; daughters, Anne Smith, Tatiana MacNeill; grandsons, Shane Dawson, Brandon Smith, Tyler Smith, and Graycen MacNeill; great-granddaughters, Bryana McDermott and Kyra Clarke; great-great-grandsons, Kael McDermott and Karter McDermott; and many close friends and family. Dimitri had a bright and sunny disposition with a smile that could light up any room. He loved to surround himself with nature by taking long hikes and he saw the goodness in all people. One of Dimitri's favourite leisurely activities was watching the comedians of the silent film era such as Charlie Chaplin, Oliver Hardy, and Stan Laurel. His family would often find him laughing out loud to himself. Dimitri was one of the most kind, loving, loyal, and ethical people that his family and friends ever knew. A Funeral Service in memory of Dimitri will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, British Columbia. After the funeral, there will be a reception at the same location. Condolences may be offered to the family at







ALPATOFF, Dimitri It is with great sadness that the family of Dimitri Alpatoff announces his passing away after a brief illness on July 30, 2019 at the age of 91 years old. Dimitri will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Galina (Miroshnichenko) Alpatoff; sons, George Alpatoff, Michael Alpatoff; daughters, Anne Smith, Tatiana MacNeill; grandsons, Shane Dawson, Brandon Smith, Tyler Smith, and Graycen MacNeill; great-granddaughters, Bryana McDermott and Kyra Clarke; great-great-grandsons, Kael McDermott and Karter McDermott; and many close friends and family. Dimitri had a bright and sunny disposition with a smile that could light up any room. He loved to surround himself with nature by taking long hikes and he saw the goodness in all people. One of Dimitri's favourite leisurely activities was watching the comedians of the silent film era such as Charlie Chaplin, Oliver Hardy, and Stan Laurel. His family would often find him laughing out loud to himself. Dimitri was one of the most kind, loving, loyal, and ethical people that his family and friends ever knew. A Funeral Service in memory of Dimitri will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, British Columbia. After the funeral, there will be a reception at the same location. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close