ALPATOFF, Dimitri It is with great sadness that the family of Dimitri Alpatoff announces his passing away after a brief illness on July 30, 2019 at the age of 91 years old. Dimitri will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Galina (Miroshnichenko) Alpatoff; sons, George Alpatoff, Michael Alpatoff; daughters, Anne Smith, Tatiana MacNeill; grandsons, Shane Dawson, Brandon Smith, Tyler Smith, and Graycen MacNeill; great-granddaughters, Bryana McDermott and Kyra Clarke; great-great-grandsons, Kael McDermott and Karter McDermott; and many close friends and family. Dimitri had a bright and sunny disposition with a smile that could light up any room. He loved to surround himself with nature by taking long hikes and he saw the goodness in all people. One of Dimitri's favourite leisurely activities was watching the comedians of the silent film era such as Charlie Chaplin, Oliver Hardy, and Stan Laurel. His family would often find him laughing out loud to himself. Dimitri was one of the most kind, loving, loyal, and ethical people that his family and friends ever knew. A Funeral Service in memory of Dimitri will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, British Columbia. After the funeral, there will be a reception at the same location. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019