DIBBLEE, Dola Marie (nee Christensen) November 16, 1932 - July 31, 2020 Dola Dibblee, age 87, passed suddenly after a brief illness. Predeceased by her husband Walter (1992). Survived by her daughter Pat (Harry), her son Mike (Sharon), eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and her brother Lorne (Donna) Christensen. She will be missed. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in memory of Dola. Condolences may be left at: www.dignitymemorial.com