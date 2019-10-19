ACRES, Dolora Murray Passed away at Victoria General Hospital on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Born in Victoria, BC on April 24, 1927. Predeceased by her husband Fred, infant daughter Judy, parents Bert and Agnes Parker and cousin Rita Harvey. Survived by daughters Linda (Ron) Aubrey and Donna Braaten, grandson Chris (Kinza) Aubrey, granddaughters Nicole (Bill) Lewis, Amanda (Jon) Wenzel, great-grandsons Jordon and Gavin Aubrey, great-granddaughter Ashley Lewis, great-great-granddaughter Bela Aubrey and cousin Lorene (Reg) Abbott. Mom lived in Colwood all her life. She attended Colwood Elementary school and graduated from Victoria High in 1945. She married Fred in 1946 and they were happily wed for 58 years. Mom was a lifetime member of both Colwood Womens' Institute and the Eastern Star Queen City #5. An Afternoon to Remember will be held at Olympic View Gold Course, 643 Latoria Rd, Victoria on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2pm. In memory of Dolora please consider donations to the SPCA and Wild Arc.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019