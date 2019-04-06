CROCKER, Donald April 22, 1947 - March 8, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Don on March 8, 2019 after a short but courageous battle with Glioblastoma. Don will be greatly missed by his wife Pip, sons Dan (Rae-Anna), Barry (Trish), grandchildren Zoey, Anna and Jeremy and brother Bob, as well as many family and friends. Don was well known in Victoria's music scene and there will be a Celebration of Life from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and a "Rock and Roll Send-Off" commencing at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019. For location and details please email your RSVP by April 17th to: [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Don's name to The BC Cancer Agency for Glioblastoma Research and/or Hospice. The April 27th event will also be a fund raiser for these worthwhile organizations.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019