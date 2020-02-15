EARNSHAW, Don November 7, 1941 - February 15, 2019 Hard to believe it has been one year since you've been gone No one knows the heartache as we try to carry on Your loss it took our breath away We've had to learn how, day to day To live without your cheeky smile And how to make it through this trial Living our life without you here The Dad and Husband we held so dear We're moving on as days go by Think of you, laugh, not always cry Loving and missing you til when; That day comes we all meet again Always in our hearts Bev, Sherri-Lynn, Leanne, Heather & family. Also mother-in-law Dorothy





