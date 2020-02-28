Gone to a great fishing spot in the sky.
Don left behind a wonderful legacy of six much loved children, Lynn (Dwight), Karen, Connie (Rocky), Don (Sonja), Janice, Lee (Rob), many grandchildren and great-grandchildren with more on the way. Predeceased by son Gordon, daughter Laverne and his sister Mary.
Born in Selkirk and moved to Victoria in 1973.
Don and Shirley shared a loving marriage for 47 years, as well as a successful business Cords Piston Rings which they owned for 23 years.
Don was an avid fisherman and Lifetime Member of the Sidney Anglers. He was also a Sidney Lions member and volunteered for many years at Sidney Lions Food Bank.
He fought a courageous battle with cancer and passed away peacefully in a circle of love sitting next to his wife and surrounded by his surviving children as he wished. Keeping with Don's wishes there will be no service held.
As Don would say "We should always look for the positive side and not mourn but remember all the good times".
Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020