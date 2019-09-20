Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Taylor. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

TAYLOR, Don Don Taylor, born and raised in Victoria, BC, passed away peacefully September 17, 2019 two days after seeing his 89th birthday. Pre-deceased by wife of 53 years, Jean; he is survived by his son, Stephen (Mary Lou). Don enjoyed his career as a history and geography teacher. He and Jean enjoyed chaperoning the Oak Bay High Band for several trips that included Japan and Europe in the 70's and he then finished his career at Esquimalt High School. After retirement, he and Jean enjoyed many years of travel, including a 96 day Pacific circle cruise, and another trip around the horn of South America with an excursion to Antarctica. In his earlier years, he enjoyed sailing on boats he built himself, including the one that upon completion he realized was wider than the garage doors, so off the doors came to get the sail boat out! His basement turned into a craft brewery and winery and the majority of his beverages were even consumable! He walked miles and miles with his fur friends, Noir and Teddy, rarely missing a day. A 60 year member of the Royal Victoria Yacht Club, a good neighbour, friend, father and husband. He will be missed! Special thanks to Dr. Paul Kachan and the staff at Parkwood Court. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, on Sunday, September 29, 2019 2:00pm. Donations may be made to a charity or scholarship of one's choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at







TAYLOR, Don Don Taylor, born and raised in Victoria, BC, passed away peacefully September 17, 2019 two days after seeing his 89th birthday. Pre-deceased by wife of 53 years, Jean; he is survived by his son, Stephen (Mary Lou). Don enjoyed his career as a history and geography teacher. He and Jean enjoyed chaperoning the Oak Bay High Band for several trips that included Japan and Europe in the 70's and he then finished his career at Esquimalt High School. After retirement, he and Jean enjoyed many years of travel, including a 96 day Pacific circle cruise, and another trip around the horn of South America with an excursion to Antarctica. In his earlier years, he enjoyed sailing on boats he built himself, including the one that upon completion he realized was wider than the garage doors, so off the doors came to get the sail boat out! His basement turned into a craft brewery and winery and the majority of his beverages were even consumable! He walked miles and miles with his fur friends, Noir and Teddy, rarely missing a day. A 60 year member of the Royal Victoria Yacht Club, a good neighbour, friend, father and husband. He will be missed! Special thanks to Dr. Paul Kachan and the staff at Parkwood Court. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, on Sunday, September 29, 2019 2:00pm. Donations may be made to a charity or scholarship of one's choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close