PILON, Donald Alan September 9, 1954 - August 10, 2020 After a valiant fight, Don lost his battle with cancer. Don was predeceased by parents, Alan and Doris and sister Elaine. Survived by sister Faith Como (Robin), nephew Ronald, niece Michele Thomson (Doug), great-nephews Brandon (Mariah), Tanner (Kirsten). Don lived in Esquimalt his entire life and had many friends. His passions were his 1977 Corvette, model cars, his artwork and the outdoors. Thank you to all those who supported Don through this journey. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com