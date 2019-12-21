Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Alfred HAYES. View Sign Obituary

Donald Alfred Hayes, age 90 years old, formerly of Victoria and Duncan BC, passed away peacefully in Vancouver on December 9, 2019. Born May 28, 1929 in Vancouver. A farmer, logging contractor, avid outdoorsman, and rugby enthusiast, Don lived life to the fullest. Beginning by harvesting trees with his tractor on the family farm in Duncan, he built a very successful logging business with camps and forest harvesting operations ranging from Nanaimo Lakes, Bute and Toba Inlets, to Houston River in Muchalat Sound. Following in the footsteps of his father Douglas Hayes, the founder of Hayes-Andersen Trucks and Hayes Manufacturing, he was a proud member of the BC forest industry. Preceded in death by his parents Douglas and Ella Hayes, brother George, half-brother Douglas Jr. and half-sister Lillian. He is survived by sister Eleanor Michas (Hayes), children Harold (Denise), Janet, Catherine Guadagnuolo (Domenico), Donald and Jeffrey, seven grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a Memorial Service to celebrate Don’s life at 2:00 pm January 21st, 2020 at Church of Our Lord, 626 Blanshard Street, Victoria, BC, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Diabetes Canada. Published in The Times Colonist on Dec. 21, 2019

