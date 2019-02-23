Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Charles (Don) Earnshaw. View Sign

EARNSHAW, Donald (Don) Charles November 7, 1941 - February 15, 2019 Six weeks after being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour, Don passed away peacefully with family by his side at SPH on February 15, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 51 years, Bev; daughters, Sherri-Lynn (Stephan), Leanne (Rich), Heather (Kevin); grandchildren, Jacob, Megan, Caleb, Aiden, Bryden, Annabelle, Aubree; mother-in-law, Dorothy and his beloved dog, Sophie. Don was born and raised in Victoria and worked as a delivery truck driver for Vic Box and Paper / Price Wilson / Daxion for 40+ years. His main passion was for cars and his 1967 Beaumont, he was a member of the Canadian Classic Chevelles and Beaumonts Car Club for 20+ years and was the creator of Ernie's calendar. He was car club president until he had to step down due to his illness. Don loved being a part of the classic car community and was tremendously grateful for their show of support on February 3rd when they cruised past his house. The family would like to thank their family physician Dr. Neil Crofton as well as Dr. Easterbrook and the staff at the Palliative Care Unit at SPH. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the BC Cancer Agency or the SPH Palliative Care Program. Condolences may be offered to the family at







4665 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4

(250) 385-4465

