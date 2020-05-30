Don was the second son of Dorothy and Edward MacDonald. In 1942-43 the family moved to Victoria as Edward was a skilled welder and was assigned to building ships as part of the war effort. In 1946 the family went back to Battleford as part of the Federal relocation plan. The family stayed in Saskatchewan for a short time then returned to Victoria to enjoy the mild winters and places like Beacon Hill Park. Don graduated from Vic High, served 10 years in the Army Reserve and made his career with the DND, retiring after more than 30 years as an Ammunition Technician. In his leisure time he enjoyed tinkering with cars and at times teamed up with his older brother Frazer restoring several rare models. Don was predeceased by his wife Valerie and leaves to mourn his sons Edward, Kevin (Shellie), Murray, and daughter Christina;



brother Frazer (Viola), niece Michele and nephew Scott, cousins Eleanor and Irene.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store