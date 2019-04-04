Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. Glass. View Sign

Don simply could not live without the love of his life, Jackie and chose to join her on March 27, 2019 in Victoria. Born in 1935 in Prince Rupert, Don soon moved to his permanent home of Victoria. Don was an accomplished athlete and excelled at tennis, curling, soccer, rugby, fastball, and hockey. He also enjoyed the outdoors and met the love of his life, Jackie, on the way back from a hunting and fishing trip in the Cowichan Valley. Don worked for 37 years at BC Tel as a repairman and a lineman. In 1979, a tragic work-place accident led to his electrocution and the loss of his two legs. Don's courage and strength enabled him to recover and work up to his retirement in 1991. "Donnie" was known to tip a couple back and was often the life of the party! Don will be remembered for his laugh, his charisma, his love of family, and his incredible physical and emotional strength. "Oh Donnie Boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling . . ." have a great first dance with Jackie!



He is predeceased by his wife of 36 years Jackie (Rosman), mother Alma (Horne), father Frank, sister Lavone, and daughter Dena. He is survived by his sister Doris (Don) Joyner and his loving children, Darrel, Deidre (Jim) Solberg, Darryl (Kyla), Kevin (Teresa), and Ron (Nicole). He was extremely proud of his grandchildren Ashley, Kim, Lynsey, Caleb, Thaddeus, Gideon, Hannah, Shae, Hanne, Haydon, Finn, and Kees.



After selling the family home on Willing Drive, Don spent his last years at Douglas Care. He enjoyed the live music and a good game of crib. The staff of Douglas Care and Dr. Keeler are to be thanked for allowing Don to get the most out of his final years. A private family remembrance will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

