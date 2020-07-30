On July 23, 2020, Don Reksten (PEng) passed away at home surrounded by his beloved family. Born in Vancouver, BC on July 5, 1941, Don shared a loving and laughter-filled 17 years with his soul mate, Leona Taylor. He was predeceased by his wife, Teresa (Terry) Reksten in 2001. He will be deeply missed by his daughters, Jane (Steve) and Norah and his grandsons, Jack (Nim) and Tom Longo, his sisters, Judy (Dave) Burton and Sue LaPierre, Leona’s children Tami, Mike and Murray and other members of the Taylor/Jones family of whom he was so fond. Don worked his entire career as a hydrologic engineer with the federal and provincial governments (he was a life member of the Engineers and Geoscientists of BC) followed by several years of consulting. During his working years, and even more so after his retirement, Don always made time to follow his many passions and interests. These include his love of classic cars, (as a member of the Old English Car Club and especially as the owner of a blue ribbon winning 1950 MG TD); his passion for music and playing the saxophone (with The Commodores Big Band, The Edelweiss Club, and The Belmont Avenue Beat), and his enthusiasm for local history (working with the Royal BC and Oak Bay Archives, BC Historical Association and BC Historical Federation, the Captain Cook Society, Old Cemeteries Society and Hallmark Society). Many fond memories are held of camping and sailing (Don was a member Royal Victoria Yacht Club and of the Maritime Museum) and later on he enjoyed line-dancing with Leona, and road trips in their Boler. Don tirelessly volunteered his time and talents to so many different organizations. Everyone who met him knew him to be such a lovely man and the family appreciates all the thoughtful words shared that speak to this: Don was kind, generous, humble, quiet, wise, inspirational and fair-minded. Don/Dad/Pops was our calm in any storm. A memorial will be planned when circumstances allow.



