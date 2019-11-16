Donald Ernest Maxwell born Kamsack, Saskatchewan, passed peacefully at Trillium Douglas Care Victoria, BC aged 93 years. Son to Ernest Enoch Maxwell and Eva May Canham, preceded by older sister Shirley. In 1944 Don enlisted with the Royal Navy's Fleet Air Arm in England. The following year, Don returned to Canada where he attained a university degree and embarked on a career with the Royal Canadian Navy. He earned his pilot's wings and served aboard two of Canada's aircraft carriers, HMCS Magnificent and Bonaventure. During Don's flight career, he completed 123 deck landings piloting Tracker patrol aircraft with a total 1,900 hours in the air. While in the Navy, Don earned the nickname 'Kam' based on the name of his hometown. In 1958 in Toronto he married Beverley Ann Silk, living in Halifax, Victoria, and Ottawa. In 1973, Don retired from the Navy at the rank of Lieutenant Commander. In Ottawa he built upon a successful career employed in the Federal Public Service as a personnel training officer in Revenue, Transport as well as Agriculture Canada. Don stayed active as a tennis player and golfer as well as an avid stamp collector and genealogist. He also volunteered as a Boy Scout leader and helped seniors with their taxes. In his final years Don moved to Comox, BC then to Victoria to be close to family. Don is survived by first wife, Beverley Maxwell, children Dave and wife Lisa, Sue and husband Mike, Rob and wife Kristen, as well as second wife Connie Stewart (married 2011), sister-in-law Dianne, stepdaughter Heather. Don also had nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the MS Society in his name would be appreciated. A private family service is planned. Don requested his ashes be scattered at sea.
Published in The Times Colonist on Nov. 16, 2019