With much sadness, Don lost his life to cancer on October 4, 2020, surrounded by family. Predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Laura and his oldest sister Marion, Don leaves sons Scott (Lori) and Jason (Lisanne), his three adored grandchildren Owen, Wyatt and Hayden, and sisters Barbara (Peter), Nancy and Susan (Cam), along with many other loving family members. He will be missed and fondly remembered. No service by request.



