Donald G. GILES
August 17, 1927 - April 25, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead. Survived by his wife Verna (Hearn) and his 4 daughters: Brenda (Greg), Karen, Lynda (Kevin), and Jennifer (Steve). He was know as Buppy by his 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered with love.

Our thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and support staff at the Lodge for their care of dad over the last two years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from May 2 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved