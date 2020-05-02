Passed away peacefully at Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead. Survived by his wife Verna (Hearn) and his 4 daughters: Brenda (Greg), Karen, Lynda (Kevin), and Jennifer (Steve). He was know as Buppy by his 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered with love.



Our thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and support staff at the Lodge for their care of dad over the last two years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store