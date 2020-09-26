1/1
Donald George Beale
November 26, 1925 - August 31, 2020
On August 31, 2020 Donald George Beale passed away at Broadmead Veterans Lodge in Victoria, BC. A proud veteran and talented musician, Donald went on to complete a Master's of Education from UVIC and taught science and music in schools throughout the Greater Victoria area in addition to playing trombone, double bass and singing in various ensembles and venues. Don was known for his outgoing and positive personality, his love of music and pride for his family. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Elizabeth Anne, sister Marie and survived by his son Anthony, daughter Rosalind (Leslie) grandsons Christopher and Andreas and nephew Doug. Love and miss you always, Dad.

Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
