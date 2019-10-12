LAPRISE, Donald George, B.A., BSc Don was born in Vancouver, B.C. and grew up in View Royal with his best ski buddies Dave and Tom. Wife, Debra and daughters, Lauren and Emma said their final goodbyes to Don (daddy) on October 3, 2019, when he passed away from cancer. Don is survived by his sister Carol and her husband Rick as well as their children Erik and Christina. No service by request. If desired, donations can be made to the SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019