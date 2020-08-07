FARWELL, Donald Gordon August 17, 1923 – June 1, 2020 Our cherished husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away on June 1, 2020, at Saanichton, B.C., at 96 years of age. Donald is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years Olene; chosen daughter Susan (Richard); son-in-law Harry; grandchildren Jared (Lauren), Jillian (Dave); and his adored greatgrandchildren Gabriel, Sadie, Brynn and Kira, who brought so much joy to him in these later years; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by his parents, Judson and Eliza Farwell; and all of his siblings, Albert, Arthur, Esther, Norma, Joyce and Jean. The Farwell family knew him affectionately as Donnie. Born and raised on a farm in Quebec, he learned at an early age, that hard work reaped rewards. In 1942, he and brother Arthur boarded the Queen Mary bound for England where they were stationed and fought for our country in France and Germany. After the war, youth stolen, he headed west to work in the oil patch and was fortunate to be in Alberta when the oil boom took off in late 1947. Don's work ethic and integrity raised him through the ranks. He worked throughout Alberta, B.C., Indonesia and Australia. Don married Olene in Australia in 1971. Rocky Mountain House was where they called home and Don worked as an oilfield consultant. It was during this time that he built a cabin at Galena Bay, B.C. Don loved to share his little slice of heaven with family and friends and did so for 18 beautiful summers. Many happy memories of time spent there will be forever cherished. In 1988, growing weary of Alberta winters, they moved to Vancouver Island where he and Olene had family. They enjoyed their boat, fishing and travelling in the RV. Don especially loved his year-round garden and spent many happy hours volunteering at a local nursery. He was a dedicated Legion member and king of the kitchen for events there. Don made friends wherever he went and had the respect of both young and old. Until recently, he made the trek to McDonald's every morning to catch up with the "boys." We loved him dearly, will miss him deeply and will be eternally grateful for the quiet wisdom, guidance and love that he gave us. Cremation has taken place and he rests at God's Acre Veterans Cemetery in Esquimalt, B.C. To honour his life, the family will gather in mid-August close to the date of what would have been his 97th birthday.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store