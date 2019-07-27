LYNCH, Donald I. June 21, 1953 to July I5, 2019 Donnie passed away at RJH after a long battle with cancer. He leaves a sister Debbie, her husband Tim and a wide circle of friends. Donnie was a well-known cab driver, long time member of Darts Victoria and 22 year member of ANAF#12, most of which he served on the executive board. He was a character, a rascal and a good friend to all. We will miss him dearly. Many thanks to the staff of 4th Floor South. A Celebration of Life will be held in the fall.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 27 to July 28, 2019