Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

IRISH, Donald June 28, 1940 - March 6, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donald Arlington Irish. Don will be missed immeasurably by his family and friends, and all those he touched with his Irish warmth and wit. Born a prairie boy, Don spent his teen and adult life in his much-loved Victoria. He lived 50+ years on the same corner in View Royal where he built three houses and saw many beautiful sunsets, sharing drinks with friends, family, or anyone who just wanted to drop by. Don proudly served as a Victoria firefighter for many years after an early start with Victoria Foundries Ltd. He was a lifelong car enthusiast, hunter, fisherman, cowboy, and music lover who will be missed at the local blues jam and car shows. He loved travel, enjoyed connecting with firefighters around the world, and had a special place in his heart for the Okanagan. Don shared his sense of humour and stories with friends he made all over town, including tradesmen, bank tellers, bus drivers, city staff, healthcare providers and just about everyone he met. He had true pride in his children and grandchildren, and cared for everyone, helping them thru tough times and celebrating the good. His fighting Irish spirit kept him living to the fullest and lifting other people's spirits until the day he died. Don's beloved mother Mary Ironside Irish (neé Kerr) passed before him in 1995. He leaves behind children Morgan (Ara), Kelly and Tricia; grandchildren Ashley (Ryan), Melissa (Braydon) and Arly; and two great-grandchildren. He also deeply valued his connections with the extended families of his children including Tom Alexander and family, Kari Bailey and family, Tom Burton and family, and the Walsh family. We take heart imagining him driving off for a drink on the deck somewhere with his mother Mary, George, Gibby, Freddy, Amos, and many other good buddies who passed before him. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Don's birthday, Sunday June 28, 1pm at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 292 at 411 Gorge Rd E. If we are still fighting for public safety at that time, a new date will be posted in the Times Colonist "Memorial Services" section on June 13. In Don's words, take it easy and we'll see you when we see you! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, the Muscular Dystrophy Society, or the Firefighters Burn Fund of Greater Victoria. Photo artist: Jim Nedelak Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020

