ELDER, Donald James D.C. 1925 - 2020 Don passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, as he had wanted. He recently celebrated 64 years of happily married life with his loving wife Lorna (nee Telfer). Don is survived by his daughter, Colleen (Steve) Salmond, son, Jim (Loree) and son, Dave (Lori) and his six grandchildren; Greg, Anthony, Shannon (Kurt), Bryan, Megan (Adam)and Graham. Don also leaves behind his brother Gordon (Cathy) and family. Don was born in Victoria, BC, to Ethel and James Elder. He attended Sir James Douglas School and graduated from Victoria High School in 1943. Don immediately joined the Royal Canadian Air Force at Patricia Bay and at the end of WWII, entered the first class of the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in Toronto. Upon graduation, he returned to Victoria where he practiced his profession faithfully for 56 years. Don was very proud to have later shared his practice, and to work alongside his son, Jim, who continues to run the practice to this day. Don was an advocate for physical fitness and helped start a popular running club in the 1950's through the YMCA that continues to this day. For 25 years, Don organized and participated in the Oak Bay Municipal Badminton Club. Right up to the start of COVID, he and his son, Dave, worked out together with friends at the gym at the Union Club until shortly before his passing. Don also enjoyed his long hikes with his daughter, Colleen. While the family mourns his passing, they also share a wealth of happy memories. Memories such as having fun in the back garden swinging from the oak trees, holidays at Disneyland and Parksville, visiting the James farm in Castor, Alta. and six Christmases at Poipu Beach in Kauai. Lorna and Don also enjoyed many wonderful vacations with friends in their later years. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather and wonderful friend to all and at 95 years old he was, and continues to be, an inspiration to us all. There will be a celebration of Don's life in his garden for family and friends in the future. If you wish to make a donation in Don's memory, please do so to the charity of your choice. Messages of condolences may be left at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com