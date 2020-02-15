JOHNSON, Donald A. February 02, 2020 Born Niagara Falls, July, 1934. Don is predeceased by brother Barry, sister Norma & twin brother David. He is survived by brother Thomas, children Mark, Greg & Lesley. Loving wife Lynne, step-children Susan, Karen, Stephen - and many grandchildren, family and friends. Don spent his early years in St. Catherine's, ON before moving to the West Coast. Don was very involved with the Anglican Church. He enjoyed singing in the choir and being surrounded by his Church family. After retirement, Don enjoyed years of volunteering at the RBCM & VGH Pastoral Care - also a member of Cordova Bay 55 Plus. The family is very grateful for the excellent care he received at The Kiwanis Pavilion. Celebration of Life service - 3 pm, Feb. 22, 2020 at St. David By The Sea. 5182 Cordova Bay Road, Victoria. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer Society of BC & Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 15, 2020