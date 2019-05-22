Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald K. McBride. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Obituary

On the 30th of March 2019, we lost our beloved father Donald Kenneth McBride. Our grief is somewhat eased in our knowledge that our Dad lived a full life rich with friends, family and laughter. Dad was born and raised in Calgary Alberta, where he enjoyed a wonderful childhood. Memories he shared of those times were of hockey games on backyard rinks in winter and of swimming and sunning on the banks of the Elbow River with friends in the summer.



By 1954, dad had left home and Calgary; seeking adventure he joined the Royal Canadian Navy. During Dad's time in the navy, Dad served on the Ontario, Skeena and the Beacon Hill to name a few and retired a Chief Petty Officer second class. It was early in his navy career when one summer while working with cadets in Comox B.C. Dad met and fell in love with his life partner and our mother Lorraine. Those early years were fun and care free for them. Soon a young family came along and after 25 years of service, Dad retired from the navy and decided to go into the restaurant business together with Mom.



Dad and Mom initially started their new careers by buying into a franchise called Shanky's Deli Bun in 1979, but soon set out on their own as Don's Super Deli and later as Deli City. During Dad's 25 years in the restaurant business he developed many cherished and lasting friendships with customers, employees and business associates alike. Many of the neighborhood kids, which we grew up with, got their first jobs at Don's Super Deli and Deli City.



Although the changes in life in recent years were sometimes challenging for Mom and Dad, Dad never lost his infectious smile, his appreciation for laughter and friends and his sincerity. It just won't be the same without you Dad.



Dad is survived by his loving wife Lorraine, sons Donald, Steven and Alan as well as five grandchildren and one great grandson.



A memorial for Dad will be held on June 1st 2019, at 2pm at First Memorial Funeral Services at 4725 Falaise Drive

On the 30th of March 2019, we lost our beloved father Donald Kenneth McBride. Our grief is somewhat eased in our knowledge that our Dad lived a full life rich with friends, family and laughter. Dad was born and raised in Calgary Alberta, where he enjoyed a wonderful childhood. Memories he shared of those times were of hockey games on backyard rinks in winter and of swimming and sunning on the banks of the Elbow River with friends in the summer.By 1954, dad had left home and Calgary; seeking adventure he joined the Royal Canadian Navy. During Dad's time in the navy, Dad served on the Ontario, Skeena and the Beacon Hill to name a few and retired a Chief Petty Officer second class. It was early in his navy career when one summer while working with cadets in Comox B.C. Dad met and fell in love with his life partner and our mother Lorraine. Those early years were fun and care free for them. Soon a young family came along and after 25 years of service, Dad retired from the navy and decided to go into the restaurant business together with Mom.Dad and Mom initially started their new careers by buying into a franchise called Shanky's Deli Bun in 1979, but soon set out on their own as Don's Super Deli and later as Deli City. During Dad's 25 years in the restaurant business he developed many cherished and lasting friendships with customers, employees and business associates alike. Many of the neighborhood kids, which we grew up with, got their first jobs at Don's Super Deli and Deli City.Although the changes in life in recent years were sometimes challenging for Mom and Dad, Dad never lost his infectious smile, his appreciation for laughter and friends and his sincerity. It just won't be the same without you Dad.Dad is survived by his loving wife Lorraine, sons Donald, Steven and Alan as well as five grandchildren and one great grandson.A memorial for Dad will be held on June 1st 2019, at 2pm at First Memorial Funeral Services at 4725 Falaise Drive Published in The Times Colonist from May 22 to May 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close