Don left us peacefully with family by his side on September 2, 2020 in palliative care at VGH after suffering a stroke. He leaves behind his wife Carole of 61 years, daughters Lora McIntosh and Nicole Aarbo, and son Gary McIntosh (Amy Simpson), as well as grandchildren Sean Paterson (Justine Pelly), Cole Paterson, Kaitlin Krupa (Brandon Krupa), Alyx Thiessen (Quinton Thiessen), Joshua Aarbo, Rachel McIntosh and Erica McIntosh, and great-grandson Chase Paterson.



Don was an elementary school teacher with the Sooke School District and taught at Savory, Sangster, David Cameron and Wishart. He loved his time as a teacher and had many wonderful memories of his students and his fellow teachers.



Prior to his teaching career, Don worked for the Highways Department where he designed highways for our province.



Don was not only a caring gentleman who loved his family and was tremendously proud of them, but also a talented artist and practical joker with a wonderful sense of humour.



He loved all animals but had a special affinity with dogs. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Victoria Humane Society.



A Celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date.



Don will be greatly missed by his friends and family, and loved always.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store