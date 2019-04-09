Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Kenneth McBride. View Sign

It is with heavy hearts and tremendous sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved father, Donald Kenneth McBride, on the 30th of March, 2019. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Details of the memorial service and an epitaph will follow in the coming weeks. The family would like to thank the staff at Royal Jubilee Hospital for making Dad's final days comfortable. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the SPCA is greatly appreciated. Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 9, 2019

