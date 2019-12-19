It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father, Donald Lynn Watt. Don was very recently pre-deceased by his wife of 69 years, Valerie Anne Watt (nee James). Born in Kelowna on March 24, 1927, Don spent his youth there and found Val. After raising family and being employed in Kelowna, Vancouver, and Victoria along with many enjoyable years of cruising the Gulf Islands in their boats Maon and Duna with friends and family, they retired to Salt Spring Island. Here Don pursued many hobbies and he and Val often explored the province. Their greatest joy came from being with each other and their wonderful relationship with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Don is pre-deceased by his wife Valerie, son Douglas, brother Michael, sisters-in-law Mary and Gay, brother-in-law Bill and son-in-law Tom. He is survived by his children Chris (Kerry), Barbara, and Robert (Liz), grand children Shaun (Lindsay), Breanne (Mike), Michael (Mimi), Katherine, Emerson, Vienna and Geneva, and 11 great grandchildren.
The service for both Don and Val was on Dec 14, 2019 in the Anglican Parish of Salt Spring Island.
Published in The Times Colonist from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019