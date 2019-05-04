Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lorne King. View Sign Obituary

KING, Donald Lorne November 22, 1940 - April 21, 2019 We are very sad to announce the passing of a truly special person, Don. His cancer diagnosis was very recent and he left us too soon and too fast. Don was predeceased by his mother, Beatrice. After 44 years together his wife, Sheila, is devastated. Also left to mourn is his sister, Carolyn; daughters Lori, Christine and Deborah; grandchildren Dustin, Corey, Zachary, Brittany, Jessica, Tia, Nicole & Kelsey; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Irene and Fran; brother-in-law Tom (Noreen); many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephew and friends. Don worked for Butler Brothers for 34 years. He enjoyed good times at his cabin on Pender Island and cruising the islands on his boat. After retirement and move from North Saanich to North Cowichan, Don found new friends at the Valley Seniors Organization, where he was President for a term, and with his McDonald's coffee group. Don and Sheila looked forward to Friday night poker with his sister, Carolyn and friends Chrissie & Stan and Karen & Gord. He was famous for his rice krispie squares. No service by request. There was a family graveside goodbye on April 30. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





