SHORTING, Donald Michael Leslie It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our father, Donald Michael Leslie Shorting on the 20th of January 2020. Lovingly remembered by Patty (Steven), Allen (Liz), Linda, Donna, Paul (Denice) and grandchildren Elise, Nathan, Beatrice, Tamiya, Hannah, Isabelle, Taylor and Luke. Also remembered with fondness by Carolyn, Lindsay (Chris) and their children Riley and Rachel. Dad's life was a life well lived. He was a family physician for 33 years in Victoria. Throughout his life he volunteered with many community organizations including elementary schools. Please join us for a Celebration of Life in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation, Victoria Hospice or BC Cancer Agency. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 1 to Apr. 25, 2020