DUKE, Donald Murdoch RCMP Superintendent (ret.) June 3, 1929 - January 30, 2020 A great man, who will be missed by many, has left us. He never lost his love of life. Our heartfelt thank you to all of his Doctors over the past 25 years, the Beacon/VIHA morning care service of professionals the last 2 years and now especially Dr. Brabant and Dr. Behroozi and the staff of 8 North at the Royal Jubilee Hospital who provided superb expertise and comfort to Don and our family during his last week. To all our family and friends, thank you for your loving support, it is immeasurable. A Celebration of Don's Life will be held, Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 2 :00 pm at First Metropolitan United Church, 932 Balmoral Road, Victoria, followed later in the year to his final resting place at Beechwood Cemetery's RCMP Memorial Gardens, Ottawa. In lieu of flowers support is welcome to the Victoria Hospice, First Met United Church Music Program or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020