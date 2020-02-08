Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Murdoch Duke. View Sign Obituary

DUKE, Donald Murdoch RCMP Superintendent (ret.) June 3, 1929 - January 30, 2020 A great man, who will be missed by many, has left us. He never lost his love of life. Our heartfelt thank you to all of his Doctors over the past 25 years, the Beacon/VIHA morning care service of professionals the last 2 years and now especially Dr. Brabant and Dr. Behroozi and the staff of 8 North at the Royal Jubilee Hospital who provided superb expertise and comfort to Don and our family during his last week. To all our family and friends, thank you for your loving support, it is immeasurable. A Celebration of Don's Life will be held, Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 2 :00 pm at First Metropolitan United Church, 932 Balmoral Road, Victoria, followed later in the year to his final resting place at Beechwood Cemetery's RCMP Memorial Gardens, Ottawa. In lieu of flowers support is welcome to the Victoria Hospice, First Met United Church Music Program or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at







DUKE, Donald Murdoch RCMP Superintendent (ret.) June 3, 1929 - January 30, 2020 A great man, who will be missed by many, has left us. He never lost his love of life. Our heartfelt thank you to all of his Doctors over the past 25 years, the Beacon/VIHA morning care service of professionals the last 2 years and now especially Dr. Brabant and Dr. Behroozi and the staff of 8 North at the Royal Jubilee Hospital who provided superb expertise and comfort to Don and our family during his last week. To all our family and friends, thank you for your loving support, it is immeasurable. A Celebration of Don's Life will be held, Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 2 :00 pm at First Metropolitan United Church, 932 Balmoral Road, Victoria, followed later in the year to his final resting place at Beechwood Cemetery's RCMP Memorial Gardens, Ottawa. In lieu of flowers support is welcome to the Victoria Hospice, First Met United Church Music Program or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close