FLYNN, Donald Richard Passed away early morning December 1, 2019. Predeceased by his sister Sharon he is survived by his wife Linda, his two sons Chris and Geoff, niece Lisa. Donald was born in Vancouver, BC on February 24, 1944. His early years and late teens were spent in Vancouver where he forged lifelong friendships. Don met his future wife Linda in Smithers, BC. Soon after they would move back to Vancouver to marry and start a family. Don worked as a manager at the Woodward's department store in Vancouver and remained with Woodward's when the family moved to Abbotsford. In 1994 the family moved to Victoria where Don became the manager of the Flagshop. He worked there until he retired. Don will be remembered by his family and friends as a sweet, kind and humble man whose sense of humour put people at ease and endeared him to everyone he met. Don was a wonderful husband and a caring father who will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Rest Peacefully Don. No service by request. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019