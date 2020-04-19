Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Richard Laws. View Sign Obituary

Donald Richard Laws, 85, passed away at Royal Jubilee Hospital on Monday, April 13th, 2020. He was born on November 6, 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri, the only child of Claude McKinley Laws and Mary Gertrude Crow. He grew up in the Midwest, graduated from the University of Missouri, and received his PhD in Psychology at the University of Southern Illinois—Carbondale in 1969.



Dr. D. Richard Laws was the director of the Sexual Behavior Laboratory at Atascadero State Hospital in California from 1970-1985. He then became the project director at the Florida Mental Health Institute in Tampa Bay, Florida until moving to Edmonton, Alberta in 1989 where he served as the manager of forensic psychology at Alberta Hospital. He moved to Victoria, BC in 1994, where he closed his career at Adult Forensic Psychiatric Community Services.



In retirement, Dr. Laws continued to influence the study of sexual behavior, innovating assessment procedures and therapies while outlining the history of his chosen profession. His latest work, A History of the Assessment of Sex Offenders, 1830-2020, was published just weeks before his passing.



He was preceded in death by his wife of twenty-nine years, Cynthia Mills, of San Luis Obispo, California.



Dr. Laws will return home to St. Louis where he will be buried alongside his grandparents. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

