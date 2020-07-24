BUSBY, "Buzz" Donald Ross 08/07/51 - 13/7/20 Buzz has finally crossed over to join his family & friends who journeyed before him. Don leaves siblings Brian (Liz), Cathy Ellington (Rob, Spencer & Taylor) & Marg. Predeceased by parents Ross & Ilene & brother Mike. Don worked for BC Highways & BC Ferries, he took an early retirement to pursue his passion for fishing, being with those he loved & Nascar. Don was a master on music, sports & trivia knowledge, it was never a fair fight. Thanks & love to all who supported Don especially his dear friend Sheril. No service by request. His ashes will be scattered in his favorite fishing spots. To offer a condolence, please visit www.earthsoption.com