Donald Ross "Buzz" Busby
BUSBY, "Buzz" Donald Ross 08/07/51 - 13/7/20 Buzz has finally crossed over to join his family & friends who journeyed before him. Don leaves siblings Brian (Liz), Cathy Ellington (Rob, Spencer & Taylor) & Marg. Predeceased by parents Ross & Ilene & brother Mike. Don worked for BC Highways & BC Ferries, he took an early retirement to pursue his passion for fishing, being with those he loved & Nascar. Don was a master on music, sports & trivia knowledge, it was never a fair fight. Thanks & love to all who supported Don especially his dear friend Sheril. No service by request. His ashes will be scattered in his favorite fishing spots. To offer a condolence, please visit www.earthsoption.com




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 24, 2020
I haven't seen Buzz in many years but some of the best memories of my youth was playing hockey with Buzz on the old Trilec team, after the game we would spend many hours at Kenny Orr's dining room table playing poker. God Bless you Buzz.
Pat Wallis
