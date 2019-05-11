Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Roy Kilbank. View Sign Obituary

KILBANK, Donald Roy February 20, 1931 - May 2, 2019 "Baby brother, husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa; he always had goals, always learning, always inquisitive, and making sure to listen, connect and support all around him." Don slipped away in the early morning hours of May 2, 2019 to be with Jesus, his Lord and Saviour. On April 14 he suffered a severe stroke, combined with a heart attack. He so dearly loved people and although his speech was affected, he greeted each one that came to visit him with a big smile that left no doubt how glad he was to see them. Don was born in Oshawa, Ont. and in 1935 his family moved to Belleville, Ont. where he grew up. He attended Queen Mary grade school there and Belleville Collegiate High School. He was ever the businessman, delivering papers every afternoon, and when other boys were selling their routes he bought them until he had so many papers his bike couldn't hold them. When he was in Grade 7 his father took a job in Campbellford, a great place for a boy of 12 and 13 years of age. There was a canal for swimming, there was biking, running about in the woods, all of which were daily events. After 2 years the family were back in Belleville where Don picked up his paper route again until he went to work at the Belle Theatre as an usher. After he left school, he moved to the big city. Don joined the Young Peoples Group at the Leaside United Church, in Toronto, and met a young lady there that he was quite attracted to. Shirley Mae James found him to be equally so, and as time went on, he proposed and she said yes. They married in 1953. Soon after that, Don's employer, Tip Top Tailors, sent him to their store in Thunder Bay and they found themselves off on their own, a long way from "home". From there, they moved to Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Woodstock, Toronto and Ottawa before settling in Victoria in 1979. He worked at Woodwards and then The Bay until his retirement in 1997. Shirley had been diagnosed with MS and she went into Gorge Road Hospital in 1992, as she had come to the place where her movements were so restricted that she was unable to do anything for herself, she passed away in 1998. Following the passing of an old high school friend in 1999, Don sent a note to another friend, June Kelly, who had been living in Phoenix since the mid-1960s. She invited him to come to Arizona to visit and they thought they might still have an interest in each other. They did and they were married in Victoria in 2000 and spent their time between Victoria and Sun City, settling down in Victoria in 2011. Don and June were actively involved in the Nazarene Church, SHARPs seniors group and the Compassionate Resource Warehouse. Don had a lifelong passion for photography and created numerous slideshows of his work and presented them at retirement homes in the area - over 400 shows! He is survived by his wife, June, sons David, Robert, Daniel, John (Melanie), grandchildren Sarah (Jon), Stephanie (Krystal), Rachel, Spencer and Emma, and great-grandson Elijah. Predeceased by his siblings Evelyn, Willett, Marion and granddaughter Kira. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. "Grandpa, I love you so much and I'm going to miss you every single day. Feeling incredibly grateful that I got to know you for 24 whole years of my life." A memorial service is to be held on Saturday, May 18th at 1:00pm in the Fireside Room of the Church of the Nazarene, 4277 Quadra Street. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Compassionate Resource Warehouse.





