MacLEOD, Donald (Dennis) S. November 7, 1939 - April 26, 2019 It is with deep sadness that the family of Donald (Dennis) MacLeod announces his passing on April 26th, 2019. Born in Helmsdale, Sutherland, Scotland, Dennis was a successful businessman and entrepreneur, with dealings around the world. Dennis loved his wife, Glynis, and his entire family. He was a steadfast source of support, advice and humour to all of them. His advice to his children was "Be kind." This speaks volumes, and the kindness continues throughout his extended family. Dennis is survived by his wife, Glynis; his daughters, Kirsten, Ceilidh (Shun), Heather (Jim) and Sharon (Hal) and by his son, Warren (Kari); six grandchildren, Markus, Alex, Shamina, Iona, Skye and Nicolette; his sister, Mareth (Mike) and his Aunt Annie. A Celebration of Dennis' Life will be held at the MacLeods' home on Wednesday, May 1 at 4:00pm.







