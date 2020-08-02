1/1
Donald W. ATKINSON
{ "" }
Born 1930 (Toronto, ON) - died July 28th, 2020 (Victoria, BC). Survived by his loving wife, Betty (Wingett) of 65 years, children; Cheryl (Dean), Bill (Helène) and Donna (Glen), grandchildren: Lesley (Paul), Alex and Kelly (Kevin), great grandchild Kealeigh (and one on the way). Don was predeceased by parents William and Gertrude and brother Bob Atkinson.

Don was a pioneer employee at Computing Devices of Canada then moved to work for the Department of Supply Services (Federal Government) until retirement followed by several years with ADGA Group as a consultant.

Summers in Ottawa included cottages, boats, fishing and winters were spent in Florida followed by a move to Victoria 15 years ago. Above all, he cherished his many friends and his family and adored his wife who he danced with every chance he had.

The family wishes to thank MAID. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice and most important, please “be kind to each other”.

Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
