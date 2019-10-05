Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald W. Cameron. View Sign Obituary

Donald William Cameron, born October 16, 1925 passed away on October 1, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Muriel, he will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Alison (Claude), Pat (Brian) and son John (Brenda), his 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Don was born and raised in Roland, Manitoba with his brother Lorne and sister Margaret. He graduated from Roland Collegiate and was awarded a 2 year scholarship at the University of Manitoba to secure his Bachelor of Science degree. He served in the RCAF as aircrew trainee. Accompanied by his wife Muriel; Don worked a geologist in Noranda, Pennsylvania and Kentucky. On his return to Winnipeg he joined the Great West Life Assurance Company. His time there spanned 32 years including an appointment as Director of Personnel which resulted in his becoming a past president of the Winnipeg Personal association and a past president of the Canadian Federation of Personnel associations. He was also Past President and Life Member of the Deer Lodge Curling Club in Winnipeg. Don's retirement years in Sidney, BC were very good with his passion for curling, golf, tennis and fishing - and a time to remember old friends, a time to make new friends, a time to travel and a time to visit family and to witness and enjoy the maturing grandchildren and most importantly to leisurely enjoy his retirement years with his lifelong partner, Muriel.

