SMITH, Donald Warren May 24, 1920 - September 24, 2019 Surrounded by his loving family, Donald W. Smith passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019 in his 100th year. He was born in Vancouver, B.C. on May 24, 1920 and moved to Victoria as an infant. Don was predeceased by his sister Margaret (Grey) in 1973. He is lovingly remembered by his life-long partner and beloved wife of 75 years, Myrtle. He was truly devoted to his son Bruce (Paula) and daughters Linda (Dave) and Debbie (Dave); grandchildren Erin (Lance), Dan (LeighAnn), Kristen (Jeff), Michael (Christina), Scott (Catherine) and Maddie; and great-grandchildren Harper, Lucas, Naomi, Grayson and Lucy. He also leaves his sister Pat and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Don served as a navigator with the RCAF in World War 2. Following the war, he completed his Bachelor of Science in Forestry at the University of Washington. Upon graduation, he was employed as a resident forester, leading a crew at Franklin River Camp for Bloedel-Stewart and Welch. In 1950, he accepted the position of Chief Forester for the Greater Victoria Water District. He subsequently entered private practice and for over 45 years, worked within the forest industry on Vancouver Island and the mainland coastal regions. He was past president and a life member of the Association of B.C. Forest Professionals. Dad was an avid sports' fan. He participated on numerous sport teams in his youth, was a staunch supporter of his children's and grandchildren's athletic endeavours and enjoyed watching professional sports. He led by example with an incredible work ethic, a fantastic sense of humour, an ability to captivate his audience with stories of old and a generous and kind spirit. Most importantly, he loved his family fiercely. We will forever cherish precious memories of trips and special occasions spent together with Dad. We love you and will miss you, Pops; you will be forever in our hearts. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care Dad received at the Lodge at Broadmead. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations, if so desired, may be made to Veteran's Memorial Lodge, 4579 Chatterton Way, Victoria, B.C. V8X 4Y7.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019