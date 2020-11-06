COTT, Donald William March 1, 1940 (Kingston, ON) - November 2, 2020 (Sidney, BC) Don passed peacefully in the early morning hours of November 2nd with Beth, his cherished wife of 48 years, at his side. Don also leaves his two sisters, Cathy Gorman (Millville, NB) and Betty Ann Schram (London, ON) and their families, as well as his sister-in-law Shirley Price (San Diego, CA) and her family. He was predeceased by his parents, his younger brother Edward, his brother-in-law Parry Schram, Beth's parents, and her brother Donnie Black. Don faced the changes and challenges of failing health over the last six years just as he had lived most of his life, with calm but determined perseverance. His notable career paths and portfolios attest to his diligence and integrity. His career began at the city of London, Ontario Engineering Department. In 1979, Don accepted a position as a BC CUPE Representative. He and Beth left their eastern roots and moved to Vancouver. In 1982, CUPE offered Don a new challenge when he served for two years as Executive Assistant to the national president of CUPE in Ottawa. Don returned to public service in BC as a provincial Mediator. In 1995 he accepted the office of Assistant Deputy Minister of Labour with the BC government. He and Beth then moved to Dean Park, North Saanich, on Vancouver Island. In 1999 Don was offered a unique position by the Los Angeles film industry. He became the Vice President of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, a role he enjoyed until his retirement in 2010 at age 70. Colleagues, friends, and family will remember Don as a modest, kind and considerate gentleman. He was a loyal and generous friend. Although a private person, Don was known to enjoy some raucous good times. He showed sincere interest in the lives of the young people he knew, and was always encouraging and supportive of their endeavours. Having a passion for cars, he owned many over the years. He particularly enjoyed the sporty models! Don also loved the furry companions he and Beth adopted, especially Andre the poodle, and cats Samantha, Kitts, Sally, and Daisy, their last pet. Sadly, Don was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 2014, then with Parkinsons disease in 2018. He was fortunate to spend five of the last six years at home in comfortable and familiar surroundings with Beth as his devoted caregiver. Special thanks to Margaret Nelson, Lindsay Cameron, and Jim Brookes who provided additional help and companionship. However, his health declined rapidly during this past year. Sincere thanks go to the doctors, nurses, and the caring staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital, Sidney All Care, and Resthaven Lodge. Your kindness and compassion made care transitions easy for Don. No memorial service is planned at this time. Tributes and condolences may be shared at care@carefuneral.com.
In lieu of floral tributes, it is Don's and Beth's wish that contributions be made to the Alzheimers Society. In British Columbia, to donate in Don's memory and honour, contact giving@alzheimersbc.org
or call 1-604-681-6530.