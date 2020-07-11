LAM, Donald Yui Wah In loving memory Donald passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 in Victoria, BC. He was born in Shanghai, China on June 23, 1933. He is survived by his wife Susan, his children Adrian and Stephanie, and his grandchildren Madelyn, Olivia and Avery. His kind and gentle heart will be missed dearly. Don and Susan were married on July 22, 1968. They met in Hong Kong and eventually moved to Winnipeg to start a family. Don had a tremendous work ethic and a quiet determination to make a better life for himself and the ones he loved. He taught himself english and graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Civil Engineering from University of Hong Kong. He was a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of Manitoba and British Columbia. His 23 years of service for the Province of Manitoba included becoming the Head of Programming and Design in the Department of Highways and Transportation. Upon his retirement, one of his colleagues remarked that if anyone ever said a bad word about Don, it would be like kicking Bambi, a testament to his strong but gentle character and positive impact on others. Don and Susan moved to Victoria after retiring. Don loved to play tennis and led a quiet life, walking and golfing with Susan, spending time with his family and always carrying his Suduko books. He will be remembered as a soft-spoken man who took great joy in the happiness of others, especially when he got to facilitate those smiles by sharing his passion for great food. Donald did not wish to have a service. The family finds joy knowing Don will be re-united with his beloved dog, Charlie, in heaven. Lord, through your Mercy, let Don's faithful soul rest in eternal peace and let perpetual light shine upon him. Amen.







