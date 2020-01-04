STEEL, Donalda Jean (nee Richardson) Born March 20, 1939, Vancouver, B.C., to Milburn and Lillian Richardson. Pre-deceased by her husband Robert Victor; and her brothers, Lorne and Allan. Survived by her children; Gary, Paul, and Kim Steel; her sisters, Fran Hickie and Audrey Orf; her brother, Ralph Richardson; her grandchildren, Carla Graham, Jack Steel, and Elizabeth Steel; and great-grandchildren, Elsie and Abby Graham. Born in Vancouver, Donnie lived and worked in several places in British Columbia, including Ucluelet, Quesnel, Kamloops, Prince George, Sooke, and Victoria. Later in life, she was the caretaker for Centennial United Church, Victoria; a position she held for many years. She also had a long and active association with the Girl Guides of Canada. Donnie passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019. Memorial services will be held at Centennial United Church, 612 David Street, Victoria, at 1:00 p.m., on January 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to your local Heart and Stroke Foundation would be much appreciated.





