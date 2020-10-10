Donalda Grace Phillips (nee Wilson) passed away peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital on October 7, 2020. Born March 30, 1934 in Edmonton, AB, Dona (“Donny” to her mom and sisters) was the youngest of 7 children. Her life began on the family farm in Mayerthorpe, but as a young girl, she moved with her mother, Elizabeth Catherine Wilson (nee Bryant), and siblings to the BC coast. They soon settled in Esquimalt where Dona attended Lampson St School and, at the age of 12, met the boy who would become the love of her life; Dona and Al, or “Red” as she liked to call him, enjoyed a courtship throughout their teen years, leading them to later marry and raise their family in Esquimalt. Dona and Al were part of a tightknit community built on family and friendship. Dona and her 4 sisters raised their families within a mile of one another; birthday parties and Christmases were filled with cousins and aunts and uncles, with Mom’s mom, our Little Nan, at the center. As their kids got busy, Mom found herself spending hours at the ice rink and scorekeeping at ball games. While Dona did have part-time work at Eaton’s while the kids were growing up, she built her life largely out of her home and family with Al. Mom was a talented seamstress and knitter, spending many hours in her later years crafting. Her children and grandchildren were always dressed in the best Hallowe’en costumes!



Having built a cabin at Lake Cowichan in 1986, Mom savoured family time at the lake with Dad and the friends made there. She loved sitting under the tree at the beach watching her family swim and play, having a beer on the deck, playing cards, and watching the hummingbirds at her feeders.



Predeceased by her lifelong sweetheart, Al, in 2019, babies Marina and Jolean, mother Elizabeth, brothers Joe and Bill, and beloved sisters, Cathy, Barb, Bena, and Vi, Dona is survived by her children and grandchildren: Kim (Denise), Allan (Emily) and Bryce (Sarah); Tyra (Eddie), Jada (Dan), and Tavera (Kevin); and Tanya (Nick), Sebastian, Macaulay, Jonah and Sammy, as well as 8 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Beloved by us all, Mom will be missed, but we take great comfort knowing she is finally home, with her adoring husband, their two babies, and her sweet mom. We would like to extend deep, heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Leah Norgrove for her ongoing care and compassion. Thanks also to the staff at Sunset Lodge, for the kindness and care they provided to Mom over these last few years.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Dona’s honour to the Salvation Army Sunset Lodge.



