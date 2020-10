Or Copy this URL to Share

Donn passed away peacefully October 5, in the company of his wife Rose of 60 years, surrounded by their 4 children Sheldon, Karen, Susan, Darlene and many of their 8 grandchildren. Donn/Dad/Grampa was truly loved, cared for and will be missed.



No service by request.



