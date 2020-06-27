Small in stature, patient, quiet, yet incredibly strong willed and sometimes obstinate in opinion, Donna kept a keen sense of interest and curiosity about the world around her.



A prairie girl at heart with summers spent in Jumping Pound and the Rockies, marriage to Peter brought her to the coast. After a two year interlude in Australia, Victoria would become home.



Donna was always one to surprise. The f-word once uttered in teenage anger was met with a mild reprimand and a question about its etymology. Puzzled looks and embarrassment was punishment enough it seems. School administrators often met her strong will where she felt they’d overstepped their authority, famously admonishing one principal for an off the school yard cigarette related detention, “I think I’m in a better position to judge rather than you.”



Occasionally, though patience was tested to the breaking point, once ending with a plate thrown across the kitchen ( it missed ), but lesson learned. However, the kitchen was not off limits, help was welcomed and encouraged becoming informal cooking classes that have served all three children well over the years imparting a love of food and the act of creation.



Her quiet determination taught all three children to look at things from all sides and develop a strong sense of self.



Her love of craft was exhibited in beautiful and coveted sweaters for all of the family, precise needlepoint, weaving on her own loom, and later the building of her model railroad, flocking hillsides, constructing tunnel portals and buildings. She found delight in goofy wind up toys and puzzle games and was a mean puzzler taking hours at a time on a complex image.



The garden was a constant source of inspiration and relaxation. Donna and Peter kept an extraordinary garden where any visit with friends and relatives began with a tour of new plantings and arrangements. Peaches and plums from the trees were canned, apples sauced and raspberries and other fruit showed up on the table as preserves and jams.



Figure skating, German soccer and Grey Cup games were eagerly followed. Stamps were collected and the arrival of new releases eagerly awaited. Other stamps were solicited for community fund raisers and time was volunteered for community groups and Oak Bay’s Monterey Centre was a favourite haunt. Trained as a book keeper Donna worked for the George Pearkes Clinic, United Way and the Cancer Clinic.



Friends were cherished and for 30 plus years Marie and Sally were constant companions for walks and a stop for coffee. The tradition continued even as Donna moved to assisted living, something the family is grateful to both for.



Donna Elizabeth Atkin died unexpectedly, though peacefully, on June 19, 2020.



Pre-deceased by Peter, her loving husband of almost 65 years, Donna is survived by her three children, John, Graham and Gwen, daughter in-laws Robin and Jocelyn, grandchildren, Malcolm and Jeremy and great grandchildren Layna-Rae and Mya.



A celebration of Donna’s life will be held in early 2021.



