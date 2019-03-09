Predeceased by her husband Rex (Arthur) Dayton survived by her children Bruce (Dalyce), Shauneen (Richard), Melanie (John), Lorne (Michelle). Her 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, nephew Barry Ensign and family, and many extended family and friends. Donna's love for her family, home and community shone through in all she did including the time she devoted to volunteering with the Ladies Guild St. John Baptist Church, Luxton Rodeo, Luxton Horse Riders, Victoria General Auxiliary. Her passions included gardening on her rock, feeding her birds and traveling with her seniors camping group. Her grandchildren were her sunshine, she was their Namie, who took them on hikes, taught them about nature, played baseball, cooked the best hamburgers over her old Coleman stove and swore just a wee bit when she was losing to them at cards. Always an extra potato in the pot at supper time for friends, her children invited home, some friendships lasting to the end, Susan M; Roxanne H; Debbie (Jenna); Cathy (Barry). No service by request, in lieu of flowers, a donation to your favourite charity.
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 9, 2019