Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna E. DAYTON. View Sign

Predeceased by her husband Rex (Arthur) Dayton survived by her children Bruce (Dalyce), Shauneen (Richard), Melanie (John), Lorne (Michelle). Her 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, nephew Barry Ensign and family, and many extended family and friends. Donna's love for her family, home and community shone through in all she did including the time she devoted to volunteering with the Ladies Guild St. John Baptist Church, Luxton Rodeo, Luxton Horse Riders, Victoria General Auxiliary. Her passions included gardening on her rock, feeding her birds and traveling with her seniors camping group. Her grandchildren were her sunshine, she was their Namie, who took them on hikes, taught them about nature, played baseball, cooked the best hamburgers over her old Coleman stove and swore just a wee bit when she was losing to them at cards. Always an extra potato in the pot at supper time for friends, her children invited home, some friendships lasting to the end, Susan M; Roxanne H; Debbie (Jenna); Cathy (Barry). No service by request, in lieu of flowers, a donation to your favourite charity.

Predeceased by her husband Rex (Arthur) Dayton survived by her children Bruce (Dalyce), Shauneen (Richard), Melanie (John), Lorne (Michelle). Her 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, nephew Barry Ensign and family, and many extended family and friends. Donna's love for her family, home and community shone through in all she did including the time she devoted to volunteering with the Ladies Guild St. John Baptist Church, Luxton Rodeo, Luxton Horse Riders, Victoria General Auxiliary. Her passions included gardening on her rock, feeding her birds and traveling with her seniors camping group. Her grandchildren were her sunshine, she was their Namie, who took them on hikes, taught them about nature, played baseball, cooked the best hamburgers over her old Coleman stove and swore just a wee bit when she was losing to them at cards. Always an extra potato in the pot at supper time for friends, her children invited home, some friendships lasting to the end, Susan M; Roxanne H; Debbie (Jenna); Cathy (Barry). No service by request, in lieu of flowers, a donation to your favourite charity. Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close