Doctors told Donna's mother she wouldn't likely make it to her 16th birthday due to a medical condition...Donna had other plans. Born in Edmonton, Alberta March 28, 1927. Died April 19, 2020 at the age of 93. She was predeceased by husband Grayson (Mickey) Hajash and is survived by daughter Trish and son David; her grandsons Tim, Jon and Christopher, and many great-grandchildren
Donna lived in Baghdad, England, Connecticut,Texas and Malaysia finally retiring in Victoria. She loved oil painting and was very talented. She had a flair for decorating and always had fun arranging her antiques in her various homes.
She had a delightful sense of humour, excelled at bridge and sudoku all while engaged in a spirited battle with dementia.
A very special thanks to all the staff, nurses and caregiver extraordinaire, Bonnie, during her time at Parkwood
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any consideration be made by way of donation to the Victoria Mustard Seed www.mustardseed.ca
Published in The Times Colonist from May 16 to May 18, 2020.