It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donna Jeanne Olson on July 26, 2019.



Donna was born on May 17, 1927 in Denver, Colorado and grew up in Revelstoke, B.C. Her reflections of time spent with childhood friends swimming at Williamson's Lake in the summers and hiking up Mt. MacKenzie to take advantage of downhill skiing in the winters were fondly remembered. She continued to maintain these childhood friendships throughout her life.







Donna graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Arts and devoted her skills to a career in social work in Chilliwack, B.C. She was instrumental in founding a multitude of services addressing the needs of women throughout her career. Her work was recognized in 1980 when she received the Soroptimist International Western Canada Region "Women Helping Women" Award.







Donna was responsible for the implementation and organization of the Meals-on-Wheels program in Chilliwack. Her work expanded to include the development of the Volunteer Program at Community Services, the Home Aide Programme, the Thrift Store and The Meeting Place (Moms and Tots). Donna's involvement in these programs, as well as her role as supervisor of Family Life Special Services at Chilliwack Community Services, enabled her to play an important role in improving conditions for families in her community.



After the death of her husband Eugene in 1999, Donna moved from Chilliwack to Victoria B.C. She enjoyed many years of golfing, gardening, socializing with friends over Mah Jong, at book club and through her involvement with the Oak Bay United Church.



Donna rose to each and every challenge in life with a positive attitude and spirit. Her determination and inner strength allowed her to live a long, happy and fulfilling life. She will be sadly missed by family and friends.



Donna is predeceased by her husband Eugene. She is survived by her son Gordon (Dianne); daughter Kathryn (Keith); grandchildren whom she loved dearly Katrina (Sonny); Karalyn (Tyler); Jennifer (Davis); her precious great-grandchildren Tala, Persia, Violet and Henrik; her beloved brother Trimble (Donna) and numerous nieces and nephews.



Our heartfelt thanks go out to the caring staff at Amica Somerset for their care and compassion over the years, the nursing staff and doctors at Royal Jubilee Hospital, Victoria Hospice and Dr. Laura Phillips.



A private family gathering will be held to celebrate Donna's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Victoria Hospice.

