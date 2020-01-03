HALBERT, Donna Jean 1953 - 2019 Donna passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019 at Royal Jubilee Hospital surrounded by her family and dear friends. Lovingly remembered by her mother, Norma; her sister, Connie; her nieces, Glynnis and Kendra; her cousin, Jeff; and her cherished Sheltie, Halo. A kind and loyal soul, Donna will be missed by her extended family in BC and Ontario as well as her many friends and their four-legged companions. Donna was born on October 19, 1953 in London, Ontario to William (Bill) and Norma Halbert. The family made their way west in the mid-1950s, first landing in Vancouver and eventually settling in Victoria. After graduating from Victoria High School, Donna found her passion for typesetting and launched a career in the print and publishing industry that spanned from her own business to many years at Morriss Press and then the Queen's Printer until her retirement in 2015. Donna was a faithful companion to her many beloved dogs and cats as well as an accomplished seamstress, crocheter, knitter and cane weaver. Many thanks to the staff at Royal Jubilee Hospital who took great care of Donna this December. A Celebration of Donna's life, will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honour of Donna to a local animal charity or the Victoria Hospitals Foundation (Royal Jubilee Hospital). Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020