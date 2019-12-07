Donna Louise Gregory (1945 - 2019)
Obituary

GREGORY, Donna Louise May 2, 1945 - November 25, 2019 Donna Louise Gregory has completed her journey of life. She died in peace and with dignity with her family at her side. She leaves to mourn her beloved husband Richard, her cherished children Janice (Craig), Doug, step-daughter Nicole (Jay) and her wonderful grandchildren Riley (Cali), Jake, Lucas and Eva; Numerous relatives, loyal friends and neighbours, her bridge pals as well as her St Joseph's School of Nursing B-66 classmates and nursing colleagues. A celebration of life will be held for Donna at the First Memorial Chapel, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Donna to support the Interstitial Lung Disease fund at VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation. Donate at vghfoundation.ca/donna-gregory, by calling 604 875-4676 or by mailing a cheque made to VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation to 190-855 West 12th Ave Vancouver, BC V5Z 1M9.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
